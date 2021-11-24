Stretch of Bragg Blvd closed in Fayetteville after man shot in vehicle

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating on Wednesday after a man was shot along Bragg Boulevard near Greenland Drive.Police said a man was shot inside of a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Bragg Boulevard between Filter Plant Drive and Pearl Street was closed while detectives investigated.The road reopened early Wednesday evening.No other information was immediately available.Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at (910) 703-6243 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.