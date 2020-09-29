Man shot, killed in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning

| Shooting Inv. |

At 3:25 am, #FayPD officers were dispatched to a shooting along the 6800 block of Shawcross Lane.

Officers located a male victim near the roadway, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the Fayetteville Police.. pic.twitter.com/bOSV1yG2QM — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) September 29, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Fayetteville.Officers with Fayetteville Police Department were called to investigate a shooting on Shawcross Lane off South Reilly Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.When officers arrived they found a man near the road who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.The department's homicide unit is now conducting an investigation into what happened.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.