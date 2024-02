1 hospitalized after shooting in Fayetteville townhome parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting Sunday.

It happened on Willborough Avenue right off Raeford Road.

Officers reportedly found one person shot in the parking lot at a new townhome complex. Police were focusing their investigation on a parked car.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

There is no word of any suspect in custody.

