Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville overnight.Police officers found an unresponsive man in the road near Morganton Road and S.Ingleside Drive around 11:15 p.m. The unidentified man was declared dead at the scene.Police did not release information on a suspect. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.The victim's identity is currently being withheld as the family has not been notified yet.Anyone with information regarding this death investigation are asked to contact Detective R.Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).