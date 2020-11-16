fatal shooting

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville overnight.

Police officers found an unresponsive man in the road near Morganton Road and S.Ingleside Drive around 11:15 p.m. The unidentified man was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not release information on a suspect. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's identity is currently being withheld as the family has not been notified yet.


Anyone with information regarding this death investigation are asked to contact Detective R.Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
