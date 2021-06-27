deadly shooting

Man killed, another hurt in early morning Fayetteville shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Authorities said it happened just after 6 a.m. in the 500 block of School Street.

The investigation revealed a man had been shot multiple times outside the residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another shooting was later reported along the 300 block of Browns Lane. The man found at that location had been shot along School Street earlier. That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

