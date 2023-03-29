Fayetteville PD releases images of suspects in Travel Lodge shooting

Fayetteville police officers are investigating after at least two people were reportedly shot at a motel late Thursday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have released images of two people suspected of being involved in a shooting at a motel late Thursday night.

Two people were shot at the Travel Lodge on Cedar Creek Road just off Interstate 95.

A woman and a teenage boy were shot and sustained what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Images of the suspects believed to be involved in the shooting at Travel Lodge last week. Fayetteville Police Department

The suspects were seen arriving and leaving in a gray or silver sedan.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are asking for anyone who might recognize the men in the surveillance images or with other pertinent information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective D. O'Hara at (910) 303-4220 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.