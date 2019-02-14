Fayetteville State University police officer accused of shooting wife

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville State University police officer is in custody after he allegedly shot his wife during a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.

The officer, identified as Corey Manning, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. after Raeford police said he hit his wife with a car before shooting her in the leg.


According to Raeford Police Chief Marc Godwin, officers responded to a domestic violence call at the McDonald's in Raeford early Thursday morning.

When they got there, they said Manning had hit his wife with a car and shot her in the leg.

Officials say Manning ran from responding officers after they arrived but was later taken into custody after a brief chase.

Manning's wife was taken to an out-of-area hospital where police say she is expected to live.

The Chief says the gun involved was not Manning's service weapon.

Police have since seized the weapon and are currently working with the District Attorney to determine what kind of charges will be filed.
