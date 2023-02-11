Fayetteville State launching more scholarship opportunities with local endowment fund

Incoming college students in Cumberland County are eligible for a major scholarship opportunity at one of the most prestigious universities in the area.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Incoming college students in Cumberland County are eligible for a major scholarship opportunity at one of the most prestigious universities in the area.

More than 100 students will be able to enroll in a brand-new program at Fayetteville State University (FSU) is helping them adjust to college and get a head start on their education. The program has been made possible by a large grant FSU just received from the Cumberland Community Foundation (CCF).

More than half a million dollars going towards financing students' enrollment in two new FSU summer programs.

"This $580,000 from Cumberland Community Foundation will go a long way for the residents here in Cumberland County and Fayetteville," said FSU Chancellor Darrell Allison.

The partnership between FSU and CCF is specifically targeting students from Cumberland County.

"Too many kids graduate from high school: they're very capable, but they don't have plans. And we want to make sure their plans include going straight on to college and graduating within four years," said Mary Holmes, the CCF president and CEO.

About 80 students will receive scholarships to attend FSU'S summer school, a program launched last year to help them get ahead in their classes. Another 25 students will get to partake in a new program called Bronco Boost. Bronco Boost will coach students to develop life skills, studying techniques and optimize their time in college so they graduate in four years.

Officials say their goal is to give marginalized and first-generation college students a chance at a lucrative career path right in their own backyards.

"We need more teachers, we need more accountants, we need more database managers. We need more everything in our community. This is a workforce development as much as a scholarship," Holmes said.

Organizers said this kind of investment is vital to the area.

"That's how we make a tier one county, which is Cumberland County, the strongest county that we can possibly make it," Allison said.

Organizers encourage those interested in learning more about the new programs at Fayetteville State and other scholarships from the Cumberland Community Foundation to visit their websites.