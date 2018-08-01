The Fayetteville Police Department's Youth Services Unit is investigating after a teen said a naked man tried to grab him while he was walking to school Wednesday morning.Police said the 14-year-old claims he was walking along the 6000 block of Louise Street when an unknown man approached him from a wooded area.He said the suspect then tried to grab him; however, the teen was able to escape unharmed.Police are searching for the suspect who is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s, who was between 5'6" and 5'9" in height, and has a white beard.Detectives believe the man might be in the Skibo Road and Raeford Road areas.Those with information are asked to call Detective D. Edmonds with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).