Fayetteville woman killed boyfriend with car during dispute, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police investigating after body found on side of road

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have charged a woman in connection with a death investigation after a body was found along Andy Street Friday.

Sofornia Faulkner, 47, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Sofornia Faulkner


Officials discovered the body of 51-year-old Daren White after responding to a call from a passerby in the 300 block of Andy Street.



White was pronounced dead on the scene and was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

The investigation revealed Faulkner assaulted White with her Honda Civic during a dispute. The two were in a domestic relationship for a number of years.

Fayetteville police have no additional information to release.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runbody founddead bodyFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Durham high-speed chase ends in crash overnight
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Amish man offers horse and buggy 'Uber' ride service in Michigan
Tax-free weekend in South Carolina begins
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
GOP lawmakers ready to spend Saturday overriding Cooper's constitution vetoes
Show More
Tree hits wrecker, causes mess on Cornwallis Road
LabCorp truck, carrying patient samples, stolen in armed robbery
Stedman FD in dire need of volunteer firefighters
Cary PD releases dashcam video of fired trooper stopping motorist
WATCH: Miracle chip shot helps Triangle teen win Junior PGA
More News