Fayetteville police: Woman stabbed to death, person responsible on the loose

Fayetteville police are looking for the person who stabbed a woman to death.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are looking for the person who stabbed a woman to death.

It happened Monday night on Shiloh Court near Bingham Drive.

No information has been released on a suspect or motive.