Cumberland County woman hauls in $1M on Mega Millions ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman tried her luck on a $2 Mega Millions ticket and won a $1 million prize in Tuesday's drawing.

Malissa Shipman bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket online for the March 12 drawing, and she matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

If she had just hit the Mega Ball (24) in the drawing, she would have claimed the grand prize of $735 million.

Still, Shipman claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $715,001, nothing to scoff at.

The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is $875 million, or $413.5 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players can buy tickets at a retail location or on the lottery's website or app.