1 person killed in crash on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday night on Yadkin Road.

Officers responded to calls about a crash just before 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Yadkin Road. Police said one person was killed in the crash.

All lanes on Yadkin Road on Yadkin Road including the area from Bonanza Drive to Horseshoe Road.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer C. Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream