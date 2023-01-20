FBI offers $25K rewards for info in attacks on reproductive health centers, including one in NC

The FBI is offering $25,000 rewards for information in a series of attacks against reproductive health service facilities, including one in North Carolina.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering $25,000 rewards for information in a series of attacks against reproductive health service facilities, including one in North Carolina.

On June 25, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton.

There was minor damage to the faith-based nonprofit. No injuries were reported.

Nine other facilities across the country were also targeted with arson, vandalism or both. Most attacks were at facilities that promote alternatives to abortion but Planned Parenthood and other buildings that perform those procedures were also targeted in some cases.

"Today's announcement reflects the FBI's commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions."

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) CALL-FBI (800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.