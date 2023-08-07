The old policy only allowed gay and bisexual men to donate blood three months after their last sexual encounter, but the updated guidance has no restrictions on sexual orientation.

'It opens doors': New FDA guidance allows more inclusive blood donation process, save lives

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For nearly 20 years Dustin Best couldn't donate blood like everyone else. Restrictions put in place by the FDA left the Fayetteville man who identifies as gay with few options to give blood.

"It hurt. It hurt my feelings.," he said.

The old policy only allowed gay and bisexual men to donate blood three months after their last sexual encounter, but the updated guidance has no restrictions on sexual orientation.

"It opens doors for so many more people who should and could be able to donate blood," said Best.

According to Cally Edwards with the Red Cross, it is a historic day. She said it allows for a more robust blood supply.

"Sexual orientation did not need to be a factor in blood eligibility. We're excited we got to this day. We have further to go," said Edwards.

She told ABC11 type O blood is the fastest to fly off hospital shelves.

"When there's an emergency situation or patient's blood type is unknown, the o type is what will help save those lives. Truly all blood donors need to step up and roll up a sleeve," she said.

With more people like Best able to donate, there are more possibilities around saving lives.

"The country is constantly in a shortage of needing blood," he said.