FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries from Fresh Kampo, H-E-B

LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is investigating a hepatitis A outbreak linked to fresh organic strawberries.The brands involved were Fresh Kampo and H-E-B.Anyone who bought these strawberries between March 5 and April 25, 2022, and froze them for later consumption should throw them away.If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away, the FDA says.They were sold at a number of stores including Aldi, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, WinCo Foods, and Walmart.Hepatitis A cases have been reported in California, Minnesota, and Canada.You're urged to contact your doctor if you think you may have eaten these strawberries in the last few weeks, and/or experiencing symptoms of hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries.