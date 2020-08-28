FDA warns of hand sanitizer packaged in food and beverages containers

The FDA said poison control centers are seeing a 79 percent increase in alcohol-based hand sanitizer exposure compared to 2019. Hand sanitizer can be toxic when ingested.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports people have recently gotten sick and died after swallowing hand sanitizer containing methanol.
Beware of alcohol-based hand sanitizers packaged in containers that may appear as food or drinks. These products may put you and your family at risk of serious injury, or death, if ingested. https://t.co/L77zYoyT2X pic.twitter.com/VkHdC0UQ7l— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 27, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of hand sanitizer containers forcing manufacturers to use beer cans, food pouches and bottles used for water, juice and vodka.
The FDA is particularly concerned because some hand sanitizers have added flavors such as chocolate and raspberry. A list of hand sanitizer products that consumers are urged not to use is posted on the FDA website.