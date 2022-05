RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 540 came to a standstill Tuesday night when a FedEx truck went up in flames.Chopper11 flew over the burning vehicle on I-540 westbound near Falls of Neuse Road.Flames tore through the truck, burning off the roof and much of the walls.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There's no word if anyone was injured in the incident.