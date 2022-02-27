Community & Events

Feed Their Legacy Food Drive honors memory of 3 slain Muslim students

EMBED <>More Videos

Food drive honors memory of 3 slain Muslim students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A food drive Saturday brought together people of different religions, colors and creeds all to make the community better and honor the lives of three slain North Carolinians.

Seven years ago, a gunman killed Deah Barakat, 23, Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19. Deah and Yusor were newlyweds and UNC students hoping to become dentists. Razan was Yusor's younger sister. She was a student at N.C. State.


One of Deah's last posts on social media showed him and Yusor giving food and free dental supplies to homeless people. That post inspired the Feed Their Legacy Food Drive.

The food drive Saturday brought all sorts of people from different walks of life together to remember and exercise the generosity of Deah, Yusor and Razan.


"We have the Jewish community, we have all ages, colors, backgrounds. So everyone is welcome to come, join in and contribute. We're happy to have everyone," Nadia Khan said.

The group also held a virtual food drive, which raised more than $8,500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighchapel hillmuslimsfood drive
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Key differences emerge at debate for NC GOP Senate nomination
New historical marker unveiled at Apex Elementary
Russian troops zero in on Kyiv as 150,000 Ukrainians flee
VP Kamala Harris to visit Durham next week
In despair, Ukrainians in Triangle worry about family back home
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
Show More
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
Gun deaths surpass car crashes for leading cause of early deaths
Man accused of several bank robberies across Wake County arrested
Sampson County crash leaves 3-year-old dead, 3 others in car injured
Scott Peterson's retrial hinges on juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
More TOP STORIES News