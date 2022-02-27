RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A food drive Saturday brought together people of different religions, colors and creeds all to make the community better and honor the lives of three slain North Carolinians.
Seven years ago, a gunman killed Deah Barakat, 23, Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19. Deah and Yusor were newlyweds and UNC students hoping to become dentists. Razan was Yusor's younger sister. She was a student at N.C. State.
One of Deah's last posts on social media showed him and Yusor giving food and free dental supplies to homeless people. That post inspired the Feed Their Legacy Food Drive.
The food drive Saturday brought all sorts of people from different walks of life together to remember and exercise the generosity of Deah, Yusor and Razan.
"We have the Jewish community, we have all ages, colors, backgrounds. So everyone is welcome to come, join in and contribute. We're happy to have everyone," Nadia Khan said.
The group also held a virtual food drive, which raised more than $8,500.
Feed Their Legacy Food Drive honors memory of 3 slain Muslim students
