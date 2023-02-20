Ponysaurus brewing in Durham host 5th Annual Chili Cook-off

Amateur cooks in Durham brought the flavor to Downtown Durham Sunday for the Fifth Annual Chili Cook-off

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amateur cooks in Durham brought the flavor to Downtown Durham Sunday for the Fifth Annual Chili Cook-off at Ponysaurus Brewing Company.

Taster were asked to bring non-perishable items to the "foodraiser" event where people were able to taste different chili.

"If people bring a canned item or a nonperishable food item to donate to PORCH Durham, they receive a bean, which is good for one vote in the People's Choice Award," said Charlotte Ray. "And so once we announce the winners at the end, that person will get a trophy."

The winner received a gift certificate for $75 and a trophy.

Donations from the event went to Porch Durham, an organization that helps provide meals to kids and families facing hunger all over Durham County.