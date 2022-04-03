Sports

Final Four 2022: Former players, celebrities, and more react to UNC's win over Duke

UNC beats rival Duke 81-77 again in Final Four game

The first Final Four meeting between the Tobacco Road rivals lived up to the hype in UNC coach Hubert Davis' first Final Four as a coach and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's last.

After two back-and-forth halves, the Tar Heels ended any chance of a fairy-tale ending for Krzyzewski with a 81-77 win. This victory came just weeks after UNC spoiled Coach K's home finale.


After scoring just six points in the first half, UNC's Caleb Love picked up the pace in the second and led the game in scoring with 28 points.

Armando Bacot was also a big contributor for the Tar Heels with 21 boards. He became the first player with a 20-rebound game in the Final Four since Kansas' Nick Collison in the 2003 title game.

Speaking of, UNC will meet the Jayhawks for the national championship.

Those on both sides of the Duke-UNC rivalry weighed in on social media after the final buzzer:














Related topics:
sportsunc tar heels
