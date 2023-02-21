Report: Wake County tourism tax collection reached record highs in 2022

"Events like Stadium Series just bring more attention to Raleigh. People are wanting to come to Raleigh anyway, so maybe this is the tipping point for them to come to Raleigh."

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Visit Raleigh has released the year-end 2022 Wake County Tourism Industry Report and it shows hospitality, food and beverage taxes improved significantly throughout 2022.

Both recorded the highest year on record in 2022, exceeding record numbers from 2019.

Leisure travel, sporting events and tournaments, conferences and festivals contributed to the economy in the area throughout 2022.

Visit Raleigh and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (GRSA) hosted 321 events, tournaments, conferences and groups in 2022, bringing more than 4.7 million people to the area.

"Interest in Raleigh and Wake County continues to rebound both domestically and internationally, as exhibited by new and returning world-class events, the addition of new domestic flights and carriers, as well as a record number of direct international flights coming in and out of RDU International Airport," said Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of Visit Raleigh.