PERSONAL FINANCE

Tips for saving money this prom season

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are a few ways to save some money when shopping for prom. (WTVD)

By
Know someone trying to look fly on a budget this prom season?

MoneyCrashers.com has some tips to help:

Consider buying over renting

When it comes to buying a tuxedo, buying may be the best option instead of renting.

Buying will also save money down the road if you will wear the tux again.

Don't fear off brands

When it comes to dresses, if it's a great price and is beautiful, go for it!

It's likely no one is going to be checking the designer tag for a name brand.

Borrow a dress

If you have a cousin or friend with a dress you love, consider asking to borrow it.

It will give the dress a second chance at life and you the option of saving money!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeprommoneyshopping
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News