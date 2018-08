Know someone trying to look fly on a budget this prom season? MoneyCrashers.com has some tips to help:When it comes to buying a tuxedo, buying may be the best option instead of renting.Buying will also save money down the road if you will wear the tux again.When it comes to dresses, if it's a great price and is beautiful, go for it!It's likely no one is going to be checking the designer tag for a name brand.If you have a cousin or friend with a dress you love, consider asking to borrow it.It will give the dress a second chance at life and you the option of saving money!