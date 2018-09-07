Durham back scratch prank rewards participants with chance at $1M

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4070389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fayetteville woman wins big with Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket

The phrase "scratch my back, I'll scratch yours" was taken to new heights Thursday in the Bull City.A bizarre sight was caught on camera as a man in a sling asked strangers to scratch his back.Those who agreed to his request were rewarded with a free Back Scratchers lottery ticket, which had a prize ranging from $1 to $1 million.The NC Education Lottery staged the gag to promote its new family of "Back Scratch tickets.""These are such unique and fun tickets that we wanted to do something equally fun and unique to get the word out," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery, in a news release. "Every time we offer a unique game like this our players and our schools win. These games allow us to raise millions of dollars every year to support education here in North Carolina."