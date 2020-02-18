Get your money back on track with this 5-day challenge

Personal Finance

What if you could get your money on track in just five days? The path to financial freedom starts simple.

Day 1: Budget

  • Look through your finances. Determine what your spending habits are.
  • Examine your debt.
  • If you owe any entity money (student loans, credit card company, mortgage, etc.), make sure you know interest rates and due dates to avoid unnecessary fees.
  • Examine bills (utilities, cell phone, grocery, etc.)
  • Compare debt with your bills. If you're spending more than is coming in, it's time to look at what you can cut


Day 2: Look for ways to save
  • Limit spending
  • Consider a day with no spending. Look for free community events, visit a local park, make dinner at home.
  • Examine extra costs
  • If you're paying for it, but aren't using it, cancel.


Day 3: Start an emergency fund
  • Create a fund in for emergencies. If your car breaks down or you need a home repair, this avoids accruing more debt.


Day 4: Save for the future
  • Review your retirement accounts.
  • If saving 10-15% of your paycheck isn't feasible, start with as little as 1%.
  • Check with your human resource department- does your employer match contributions? Can you automatically increase contributions?


Day 5: Keep going
  • Use this day to review all of the information gathered in the week.
  • Expect some failures, but strive for financial goals
