Troubleshooter helps after Durham family paid off mortgage but lien remained

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham homeowner had a mortgage mess despite paying off their mortgage years ago when they discovered there was still a lien on their property."It was like $75,000, they said we owed, and I was like no, I don't, no this is my house," said Jennifer Jackola, who has the paperwork to prove she and her husband paid off their mortgage in full in 2017 to BB&T.When they tried to get a home equity loan, they learned the original lien holder Columbia National, never released their lien."BB&T, we paid off in 2017, and I'm like, surely you guys did actually pay the original lender?" Jackola said. "I mean, they would have come and foreclosed on my house."While BB&T's records show the Jackolas paid off their home, the original lien from Columbia National stayed. Jackola said she spent countless hours with BB&T trying to resolve the issue. She said she told BB&T, "I need proof that you paid them off."She said BB&T couldn't - or perhaps wouldn't -- give her that proof of payment.After a year of no luck trying to resolve it on her own, she got in touch with Troubleshooter Diane Wilson."It was frustrating, and then they told me to hire an attorney and I'm like, no, I shouldn't have to fork out money I paid you guys," Jackola said.Troubleshooter Diane Wilson got in touch with BB&T, which is now Truist Mortgage, and Columbia National, which is now Ocwen. No response from Ocwen, but Truist Mortgage worked hard to get results."It was worth the wait," Jackola told the Troubleshooter. "I finally have a piece of paper in my hand that says I own my property in Durham County."A representative from Truist Mortgage said, "At Truist Mortgage, we take great pride in assisting clients and exceeding their expectations. We are delighted that we were able to resolve this issue, and that the client is completely satisfied with the outcome."Jackola said she is thrilled she no longer has to worry about this."It's been worth the wait," she told the Troubleshooter. "My husband and I are extremely grateful for your help. I really can't thank you enough. I never thought you would actually come out and help me. I never thought I'd have to ask for help, but I'm very appreciative of it."The best advice is to always keep important documents, and if you're not given a copy of records like proof of payoff, ask for that paperwork for your records.