'She's my lucky charm:' Dad gives daughter credit for $200,000 lottery win

James Harrison is giving his daughter the credit for his $200,000 lottery win, calling her his "lucky charm."

By
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
James Harrison is giving his daughter the credit for his $200,000 lottery win, calling her his "lucky charm."

Harrison said he picked up his daughter from work and they stopped at the Friendly Way store on N. Raleigh Street in Rocky Mount where he bought a "Win It All" scratch-off ticket.

"It's incredible," Harrison said. "So many things had to line up for me to win. It all clicked into place. If I had gotten my ticket even a little earlier, I never would have won. She's definitely my good luck charm."

Harrison and his daughter claimed the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, he took home $141,501. Harrison wants to use the money to fix up his house and save for retirement.

The $5 ticket launched in December and two top prizes of $200,000 remain, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
