abc11 together

ABC11 viewer helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift, asks her to pay it forward

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Clancy Bropleh began to have trouble with her unemployment application, her mother suggested she reach out to ABC11. Bropleh said she had exhausted all her options and needed immediate help.

"I've completely run out of money," Bropleh said last week. "I had the stimulus check for $2,000. It's going to have to pay my bills."



And if her unemployment struggles weren't enough, the mother of two is also caring for her youngest son, who is recovering from a recent brain surgery.

"Things can get hard, but they will get better eventually," Bropleh said.

Her story touched the heart of ABC11 viewer, Mia Jones, who asked to be put in contact with Bropleh. Jones just received her stimulus check and wanted to do something nice for someone. She said she was originally going to put a request out on Facebook among her friends but decided against it. Then she saw Bropleh's story.

"Immediately, it touched my heart," Jones said. "That's the person I want you to bless."

RELATED: More than 100 ABC11 viewers give help, hope to Wake Forest unemployed woman in need of food

Jones' daughter once had open heart surgery. "I know how it feels when you have a child that's not well," Jones said, speaking of Bropleh's youngest son.

The only thing Jones asked for in return is for Bropleh to pay it forward when things get stable.
"If I get back on my feet, I'll definitely help somebody in need," said Bropleh. "Usually I do. I don't have a lot of money when I'm working, but I try to help people. This time is like a challenge to me."

The $500 gift from Jones comes at a perfect time for Bropleh's family and her faith.

"It was strange because I didn't know there were good people around who could do that for somebody. Like you don't even know. That was really good! It's just made me feel secure that there are a lot of people out there that still care," said Bropleh.

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here



She said her mother prayed that the family would get some much needed help.

"We're just praying that things get better," Bropleh added. "There's hope! There's hope! And trust! If you trust in God, everything will be good for you eventually. It might not happen when you want it. But it will happen. So that was really awesome! We just have to have hope!"

Laughing, Bropleh said the first thing she plans to get with her gift is groceries for her family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenccoronavirusstimulus fundsfamilygood samaritanabc11 togethergood newsunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
SPONSORED: ABC11 Class of 2020
Do you need help getting food? Click here
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
Hope Mills 'Adopt-A-Granny' delivery service for seniors doubles in size
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News