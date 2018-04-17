TAXES

Tax Day 2018: How to file an extension and more last-minute tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Taxes are due on Tuesday. If you waited to do your taxes until the last minute, here's what you need to know. (ABC News / IRS)

Tuesday's the day: Taxes are due.

Nearly 25 percent of people who filed on time last year waited until the last two weeks before the deadline, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

If you haven't filed yet, the question likely at the top of your mind is how to file an extension. Before you decide to do that, though, you should know that if you owe money, an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

"The best advice is pay what you can as soon as you can and set up a payment plan to pay off the rest of it," Kathy Pickering of H&R Block explained to ABC. "If you're worried about owing money, file your taxes, even if you can't pay, and work out that payment plan with the IRS."

But if you know you're not going to file by the deadline, make sure you ask for an extension rather than ignoring it.

"The 'failure to file' penalty is 10 times more than the 'failure to pay' penalty," Pickering said.

The IRS will charge you both late payment penalties and interest on your taxes, she said.

If the government owes you money, however, the only penalty for missing the deadline is that you won't get your refund as soon. If you fail to file your taxes within three years of the original deadline, you won't get your refund at all.

If you want to file an extension, fill out and return this form.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRSholidaygovernment
Related
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
Tax season terms for beginners
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
TAXES
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Tax-free weekend in South Carolina begins
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Morrisville, Cary, Apex consider increasing vehicle fee on car registrations
Wake Co. 2019 budget proposal includes 2.9-cent property tax increase
More taxes
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News