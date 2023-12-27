WATCH LIVE

Ambulance catches fire inside EMS building while crew on medical call in Roseboro

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 11:17AM
Ambulance inside Roseboro EMS building catches fire
The EMS and rescue squad units will have to be relocated due to damage to the building and lingering smoke from the fire.
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency Medical Services building catches fire in Sampson County

An Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Building has been heavily damaged in a fire while first responders were on a call in Roseboro.

According to the Roseboro Fire Department, EMS workers were on a call Wednesday morning when around 12:30 someone driving by noticed a fire inside the station.

Firefighters responded to the location and put out the fire which only involved an ambulance. The heat from the fire damaged the building, including the ceiling, roof insulation and metal, the Sampson County Fire Marshal said.

The EMS and rescue squad units will have to be relocated due to damage to the building and lingering smoke from the fire, Fire Chief Lee Coleman tells ABC11.

