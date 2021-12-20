One person injured in Raleigh apartment fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on Bayridge Crossing on Raleigh near Capital Boulevard late Sunday evening.ABC11 crews reported smoke at the scene of the fire, coming out of the first and second story windows of the apartment building.Fire officials rescued one person from the third floor and one other person was found hurt inside.There are no other reports of injuries or how severe the injuries are at this time.The cause of the fire is still under investigationStay with ABC11 as we continue to update this story.