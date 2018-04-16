Fire destroys Fayetteville couple's 'dream home'

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville family loses home in fire.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Fire Department is working to determine what caused a fast-moving fire to destroy a home on Lake Bend Circle.

The call came in at 11:35 Monday morning. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

It took more than two dozen crew members to put the fire out. Battalion Chief Kevin Dove said Monday's windy conditions made matters worse before the floor and roof caved in. From there, firefighters moved to a defensive position.



By 3 p.m., crews were still on the scene cleaning up and assessing the damage. Close by, the Melvin family watched.

"A lot of personal items, clothing, you know, food, pictures. Things with memories," said Lamontico Melvin. "Some things you can't replace but for the most part their lives are safe and that's what's important right now."

Melvin told ABC11 that his parents were renovating their dream home they started working on after retiring. Three contractors were inside when the blaze broke out. The three along with Melvin's father were able to escape.

The Red Cross and the family's church are assisting the Melvins.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News