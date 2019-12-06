Fire causes heavy damage to roof at Washington Duke Inn

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at the Washington Duke Inn on Friday morning.

Crews arrived around 9:10 a.m. to find the hotel's roof in flames. They were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes. There was heavy damage to the roof and space below the roof. Some rooms close to the fire had water damage.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation. About 35 firefighters responded to the call.

Fire crews respond to a fire at the Washington Duke Inn on Friday.



The Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club is on Cameron Boulevard just south of Duke University's central campus.

The inn said all business events were canceled until 3 p.m. They will reassess at that point.
