1 person dead after fireworks explosion in Lenoir County

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a fire that led to an explosion in Lenior County Friday afternoon.La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service responded to calls about a structure fire on Bulltown Road in La Grange.Shortly after officials arrived, fireworks went off causing several injuries and damage to fire department equipment. A civilian representative was also seriously injured during the explosion and later died from their injuries.Three firefighters were taken to ECU Health Trauma Center in Greenville, NC to be treated for their injuries.Multiple Lenoir County and Wayne County fire departments are on scene.The fire is under control and crews are working to fully extinguish hotspots.Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Bulltown Road and Heath Road until further notice.