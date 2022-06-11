1 person dead after fireworks explosion in Lenoir County

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person dead after fireworks explosion in Lenoir County

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a fire that led to an explosion in Lenior County Friday afternoon.

La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service responded to calls about a structure fire on Bulltown Road in La Grange.

Shortly after officials arrived, fireworks went off causing several injuries and damage to fire department equipment. A civilian representative was also seriously injured during the explosion and later died from their injuries.

Three firefighters were taken to ECU Health Trauma Center in Greenville, NC to be treated for their injuries.

Multiple Lenoir County and Wayne County fire departments are on scene.

The fire is under control and crews are working to fully extinguish hotspots.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Bulltown Road and Heath Road until further notice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lenoirncexplosionbrush firefirefireworks
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Restaurants face supply chain challenges amid customers return
Swimming lessons demand grows amid shortage of lifeguards
Meet the Hillside HS theatre director replacing Wendell Tabb
Inflation creates new problems for NC breweries
ECU baseball team beats Texas in super regional game 1
4 wounded in shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, suspect arrested
Family of man shot by police calls for officer to be fired
Show More
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Raleigh preps for graduations, concerts crowds to intersect
Parents sue Meta alleging daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction
Raleigh restaurant cancels reservation for conservative group of moms
More TOP STORIES News