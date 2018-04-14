First Alert Mode: Severe storms possible late Sunday

A powerful storm hitting the Tennessee Valley on Saturday will reach us later Sunday.Some of the power will be lost as we lose the heating of the day, but with strong upper-level support, we can still get some straight-line winds reaching 60 mph.There is a slight risk, (a level 2 out of 5) of severe storms.When to expect the storms? In the western counties of the viewing area, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.If you are in the Triangle, it will be more like 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.In the Sandhills, expect severe weather a little later, from 11 p.m. through 2 a.m.Other threats, although limited, are still viable, including quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes.A quick inch or more of rain could produce flash flooding.The front should be out of the area by the early morning hours on Monday. Look for a high of 63 then, and then a warming into Tuesday to 68 degrees and 80 by Wednesday.