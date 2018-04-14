First Alert Mode: Severe storms possible late Sunday

Some of the power will be lost as we lose the heating of the day, but with strong upper-level support, we can still get some straight-line winds reaching 60 mph.
There is a slight risk, (a level 2 out of 5) of severe storms.
When to expect the storms? In the western counties of the viewing area, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
If you are in the Triangle, it will be more like 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
In the Sandhills, expect severe weather a little later, from 11 p.m. through 2 a.m.
Other threats, although limited, are still viable, including quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes.
A quick inch or more of rain could produce flash flooding.
The front should be out of the area by the early morning hours on Monday. Look for a high of 63 then, and then a warming into Tuesday to 68 degrees and 80 by Wednesday.
