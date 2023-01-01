First babies of 2023: Families ring in the new year welcoming new bundles of joy

The first babies born in 2023 across North Carolina arriving after the stroke of midnight New Year's day.

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- The first baby born at Duke University Hospital in 2023 arrived at 11:12 a.m.

Johnny Paul Daniels weighed in at 11 pounds.

The proud parents of baby Johnny are Britney and Jesse Daniels.

UNC Rex in Holly Springs welcomed its first baby, Hrishi, born at 12:39 a.m.

Hrishi weighed in at 6 pounds and 11 ounces. His parents are Priti and Ravi Verma, and he has an older brother 7-year-old Hriday.

Over at UNC Rex Health in Morrisville, the first baby was Piper Boone Hawkins born at 1:18 a.m.

Piper's parents are Katie and Josh Hawkins of Wake Forest. They say they are thrilled at her arrival to welcome in a new year.

The first baby born in 2023 at WakeMed in Raleigh arrived at 12:21 a.m.

Ayebabomoce (pronounced ' babomo chay') Vaneesa Clement she weighed in at 6 pounds 13 ounces. Her name is Nigerian.

Ayebabomoce's parents are Ebedien (mom) and Amunaboye Clement (dad)

The first baby born in 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center arrived at 2:26 a.m.

Stiles George McGee arrived at 7 pounds 8 ounces and 20.5 inches long. His parents are Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville.

The family received a gift basket, a commemorative onesies and donations from downtown Fayetteville businesses. In addition, Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation contributed two $30 Chick-fil-A gift cards.