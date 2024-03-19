Spring is here! When Easter, Passover, Mother's Day fall in 2024

Take note: This year, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12, and Memorial Day is Monday, May 27.
There might still be a chill in the air, but spring is here for 2024!
In addition to warmer weather, springtime means the approach of religious holidays, such as Easter, Passover, and Eid al-Fitr, as well as Mother's Day and Father's Day.
Here's everything you need to know about the season change, along with key dates for 2024 to mark on your calendar.
Astronomical spring begins on March 19, 2024 at 11:06 pm Eastern Daylight Time, in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Associated Press. This time also marks the beginning of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.
"Equinox" derived from the Latin word meaning "equal night," according to AccuWeather.
During an equinox, the Earth is positioned with both its axis and its orbit perpendicular to the sun, allowing the sun's rays to aim directly at our planet's equator. As a result, both day and night are 12 hours long around the globe.
The vernal, or spring, equinox was the first of two for the year: 2024's autumnal, or fall, equinox will occur on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Conversely, solstices mark the most drastic time differences between night and day. In 2024, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, happens on Thursday, June 20. The top half of the world will experience the shortest day of 2024 during the winter solstice on Saturday, Dec. 21.
