CARR FIRE

Carr Fire: California Highway Patrol helps rescue fawn from fire zone

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol in Yreka said on Facebook that it was able to help rescue a baby deer found wandering alone within the Carr Fire zone in Northern California. (California Highway Patrol Yreka/Facebook)

YREKA, Calif. --
As the devastating Carr Fire wreaks havoc on Northern California, first responders are working around the clock to protect people, property and animals.

The California Highway Patrol in Yreka said on Facebook that it was able to help rescue a fawn found wandering alone within the fire zone. The CHP said the young animal was "way too close to the fire to allow him to stay until his mom returned," so fire officials evacuated the fawn.

CHP officers then contacted a local deer rescue organization to take custody of the fawn.


The agency shared a photo of a smiling officer holding the rescued animal in his arms in a patrol vehicle.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire has spread to more than 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures. At least five deaths have been reported and nearly 40,000 people have been displaced as the massive blaze burns.

Click here to find out how you can help those impacted by the Carr Fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Carr Firewildfirebrush firecaliforniaCHPcalifornia highway patrolfeel goodwild animalsbaby deerdeerbaby animals
Related
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
CARR FIRE
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Man injured after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Moore County
Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving cement truck in Raleigh
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Show More
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Suspects in recent CVS armed robberies arrested in Greensboro
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Man charged in dozens of car break-ins at Cary hotels
More News