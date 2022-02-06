'How many lives can we change?': Father, son duo in Durham work to make Durham healthier

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Weekends are prime time for organized exercise at the Body Games Center in Durham. The men in charge helped their clients work up a safe sweat.
Owners DJ Coe and his father, Dr. Derrick Coe say they're making a real difference in the community.
"And we can change the mom or the dad, you can change the entire family on the healthy aspect." said DJ Coe. "So, it's bigger than us. It's about how many lives can we impact? How many lives can we change?"
The Coes have business roots in the Bull City. Their ancestor Aaron McDuffie Moore was part of Durham's Black Wall Street a century ago and inspired them to serve the people who live in Durham today.
Both men bring life experience to their workout center.
"Ex-military, I'm military trained," said Derrick Coe. "I have a master's in physical therapy from the University of Findlay in Ohio, and I have a doctorate in physical therapy from Des Moines University in Iowa."
"I went to East Carolina University, majored in exercise physiology and was able to get several certifications as well. Decided to just use that to help our people, help our community," said DJ Coe.
Theirs is one of several Black owned fitness locations across the nation, but their concept and father-son partnership could be unique.
"Especially that combination concept that we have which is wellness, fitness and rehabilitation. So, we focus on prevention of injuries, improving the body once those injuries heal to get them back in the game," said Dr. Coe.
"We have rest time in between stations and sets. And we require people to spray a Clorox based cleaner that kills any germs in here. The masks and the cleaning protocol before, during and after workouts," DJ Coe said.
The Coes say people at all levels of fitness are welcome, and they can help people who are out of shape ease into a safe exercise routine.
"You hear the term 'generational wealth,' we think 'generational health.' So, we get families in here, get them started, get them educated," said Dr. Coe. "What exercise and wellness does for the body. Maybe a lot of those folks can get off the medications they're taking that make them go to the doctor as much."
