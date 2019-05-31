Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns

A Florida swim instructor has been charged with neglect after a 3-year-old boy nearly drowned during a swimming lesson.

Video shows the moment the boy goes under water at Park Maitland School.

Police say he was under water for more than two minutes before the instructor, 34-year-old Jessica Kretz, pulled him from the water.

There were four instructors in the pool at the time.

So far only Kretz has been arrested and charged.

Police say Kretz knew the boy could not swim and was responsible for him at the time of the accident.

The school released a statement saying, in part, that the instructors are no longer employed at the school.
