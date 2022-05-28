air travel

Flight cancellations: Thousands of flights canceled during busy Memorial Day weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

More Memorial Day weekend travel expected, despite high gas prices

It's another chaotic holiday weekend for Americans traveling by air.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled as of Saturday morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, after 2,300 cancellations on Friday.

Delta Air Lines is most affected by the cancellations, with more than 230 flights, or 8% of its operations, axed on Saturday. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is headquartered and has its largest hub, is heavily affected by the travel snags.

The carrier blamed Saturday's cancellations on bad weather and "air traffic control actions" on Friday, saying it is trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance.

United canceled 23 flights and JetBlue canceled 10 Saturday, about 1% of the carriers' operations

On Thursday, Delta announced it was decreasing its summer flight schedule ahead of Memorial Day weekend. From July 1 through August 7, the airline said, it would cut around 100 daily flights primarily in the US and Latin America.

United Airlines cancels couple's flight, then charges $4K more for comparable seats
EMBED More News Videos

After United canceled an East Bay couple's flight, increased prices meant the same seats would cost thousands more.


"More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation -- weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups -- are resulting in an operation that isn't consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years," said Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband in an online post.

Airlines also are preemptively canceling almost 200 flights Monday. Delta axed 75 so far.

Delta said in its post that it will issue travel waivers for those affected by bad weather in the Southeast and Northeast this weekend. The affected airports, which include the New York City and Washington, DC, areas, are listed on the company's website.

Delta said it expected around 2.5 million customers during the holiday weekend -- a quarter increase from last year. AAA estimated 3 million Americans flying by air over Memorial Day weekend.

Separately, JetBlue said it would cut 8% to 10% of its summer schedule." Alaska Airlines reduced its schedule by about 2% through June to match "pilot capacity."

-- CNN's Marnie Hunter contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelunited airlinesair travelu.s. & worlddeltamemorial day
AIR TRAVEL
RDU expects more traffic for Memorial Day weekend
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
American Airlines flight veers off runway in Charlotte
Rebuffed by Spirit Airlines, JetBlue goes hostile in takeover bid
TOP STORIES
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
Durham mother who founded anti-gun violence group loses second son
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
Troubleshooter helps Cary woman get relief over return policy
I-40 west reopens in Johnston County after 6 car crash
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Victim found dead with gunshot wound in Durham crash identified
Show More
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Former Uvalde school teacher grieves for her mentor, students killed
RDU expects more traffic for Memorial Day weekend
Uvalde mass shooting spurs new debate over guns and mental illness
Wake County homes left damaged after Friday's severe weather
More TOP STORIES News