rescue

Florida boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to capsized vessel

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
A boater missing off the east coast of Florida was found alive Sunday, clinging to his capsized boat about 86 miles from shore.

The US Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon that the crew aboard a motor vessel found 62-year old Stuart Bee and took him aboard around 11 a.m.

Bee had departed Cape Marina in Port Canaveral around 4 p.m. Friday on his 32-foot boat named the Stingray, according to the Coast Guard. He was reported missing Saturday by a member at the marina who said Bee typically doesn't stay out overnight on his boat, the Coast Guard said.

"Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. "Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee."

The Coast Guard said it dispatched a C-130 Hercules aircrew to look for Bee and notified mariners in the vicinity to keep a lookout for his vessel. US Customs and Border Patrol also assisted in the search, the Coast Guard said.

There was no immediate information on Bee's condition.



TM & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaboatsboating safetycoast guardwater rescuerescueboatingsearch and rescueu.s. & worldboat accident
RESCUE
Hiker brought back to life after dramatic rescue
Lifeguard takes off prosthetic leg to save driver as car sinks
Texas family hopes to repay man who saved girl from drowning
2 rescued after crash sends car careening into NY canal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: New high of 1,966 hospitalized in NC
Raleigh bar cited for crowd size after shooting
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Protect your Cyber Monday buys from scammers
Weather: Windy start to a colder week
White House Christmas decorations spotlight essential workers
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, will wear a boot
Show More
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Fort Bragg tree lighting postponed due to weather
CA Gov. Newsom nixes parole for Manson follower Van Houten
Person ejected in Fuquay-Varina crash, police say
Man uses lottery winnings to feed families on Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News