The number of people killed by the flu nears 100 in NC, including 7 children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show the flu has killed 95 people this season including seven children.

Data found on NCDHHS's website shows from Dec. 31-Jan. 6, flu deaths were the highest they have been this season.

The new numbers were released as flu patients hit record hospitalizations in North Carolina a few weeks ago.

Also according to NCDHHS, 17.2% of ED visits were for respiratory viruses. That is a decrease from 23.3% the week before. About 3% of those were for flu-like illness.

There were 763 people admitted to the hospital for the flu. That is a 27.7% decrease from the week before when there were 1,055 people admitted.

