Interfaith Food Drive honors 3 Chapel Hill Shooting Victims

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On February 10, 2015, three college students were gunned down in their Chapel Hill apartment. Four years later Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha are being remembered during the 5th Annual Interfaith Canned Food Drive.
The food drive has been underway since February 2 with the drop-off day taking place Saturday, March 2 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Islamic Center at 808 Atwater Street in Raleigh. Donations will go to help the Food Banks of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
