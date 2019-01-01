abc11 together

Interfaith Food Drive honors 3 Chapel Hill Shooting Victims

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On February 10, 2015, three college students were gunned down in their Chapel Hill apartment. Four years later Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha are being remembered during the 5th Annual Interfaith Canned Food Drive.

The food drive has been underway since February 2 with the drop-off day taking place Saturday, March 2 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Islamic Center at 808 Atwater Street in Raleigh. Donations will go to help the Food Banks of Central and Eastern North Carolina.


Click here for more information

Click here to make an online donation
