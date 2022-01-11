Food Lion recalls salads over risk of listeria

Check your refrigerator! Food Lion is recalling in-store prepared Cobb and Chef's Salad Kits.The grocery store chain said the vendor in charge of those salad kits discovered that they may be contaminated with listeria.The affected products were available from the deli at all Food Lion locations between Dec. 26, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022. They would also have sell by dates between Dec. 30 and Jan. 10.Anyone who bought the salads can return them to their local Food Lion for a refund equal to double the price they originally paid.