RECALL

1 dead, dozens sickened after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak in United States

** FILE ** In this file photo from Aug. 16, 2007, a worker harvests romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating an E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce that has sickened at least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada.

People in 13 states, including California, have been infected. So far, five people have been hospitalized in the U.S.

Officials said one person has died in the U.S. and another in Canada.

Consumer Reports says people should stop eating romaine lettuce until the cause of the outbreak is identified and the tainted product is removed from store shelves.

Click here for more information about the E. coli outbreak.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foode. colirecallu.s. & worldconsumer reportsproduct recallsSan FranciscoMarinSan MateoSan JoseOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Thyroid tablets recalled over ingredient concerns
Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News