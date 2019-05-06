Food & Drink

2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled

EMBED <>More Videos

Two million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2019.

More than two million pounds of frozen entrees from PF Chang's have been recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Chicken Pad Thai, and two varieties of the Chicken Fried Rice are being recalled. The USDA says the packaging is incorrectly branded due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Click here to view the labels of the affected products

The product is also described as 'not fully cooked and 'not shelf stable.'

The frozen dinners were distributed nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfrozenallergiesrecallu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies arrest man accused of robbing, killing 78-year-old NC woman
Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville
UNCC student who tackled gunman to be buried with full military honors
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
5-year-old may have been kidnapped by men in truck, police say
Fire destroys former Harnett County school
Passenger video shows escape from Florida plane in river
Show More
Raleigh police investigating after body found in car outside Denny's
Don Cherry slams Hurricanes fans in latest rant
Rain Clearing Tonight
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
1 dead, 1 hurt following Durham shooting; police investigating
More TOP STORIES News