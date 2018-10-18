FOOD & DRINK

Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun

EMBED </>More Videos

Burger King has a big new sandwich on its menu just in time for Halloween.

Burger King has a big new sandwich on its menu just in time for Halloween.

The fast-food chain is releasing what it calls the "Nightmare King" next week.

The spooky sandwich is a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, with a chicken fillet, American cheese, bacon, mayonnaise and onion.

What probably grabs the most attention is the fact that it's topped off with a green sesame seed bun.

Officials with Burger King say this sandwich is clinically proven to induce nightmares. In an online advertisement seen in USA Today for the "Nightmare King," Burger King claims to have partnered with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, inc. on a scientific study over ten nights with 100 participants. After eating the new burger, participants claim nightmares increase by 3.5 times, according to the results.

The "Nightmare King" sells for $6.39, and will be available starting Monday through November 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburger kinghalloweenhamburger
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Golden Girls cereal available at Target
Fayetteville Wendy's closed following overnight fire
Bites and booze: Here are 3 new bars and eateries in Raleigh
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Raleigh rape survivor's art helps investigators make arrest, sources say
Teen was going more than double the speed limit in fatal crash
Flags lowered to honor fallen NC Highway Patrolman
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million
Highway sheds Jefferson Davis name, marker remains
Haunted Triangle: Possible spirit haunts Andrew Johnson's birthplace
Golden Girls cereal available at Target
Show More
Teammates help student with special needs score touchdown
'Broadway Sings for Florence' to raise money for Florence victims
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
JFK's honeymoon mansion hits market for $135M
Man, 20, accused of killing NC trooper charged with murder
More News