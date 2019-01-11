FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A has released its most popular menu item and it's not a chicken sandwhich. (Credit: Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A has released its most popular menu item of 2018 and you may be surprised to know it's not a chicken sandwich.

The company listed its 10 most-ordered menu items, and among them are the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, Chicken Biscuit, and Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, but the top slot goes to Waffle Fries.

"Our most popular menu item, the waffle fry is arguably the tastiest way to eat a tater," the company said in a news release. "There's no doubt that the Waffle Fries seem to be the perfect side for just about anything else on the lunch and dinner menu."



Soft drinks came in second place, followed by Chicken Nuggets.

Related: Chick-fil-A ranked as top fast-food restaurant
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-afoodchickenfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
How FEMA meals meant for hurricane victims ended up on Craigslist
Here are Fayetteville's top 5 Thai spots
Explore the freshest new eateries to open in Raleigh
Get to know the 5 newest businesses to open in Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
What we know: 4 arrests made following shooting of Raleigh officer
GoFundMe created to help Officer Charles Ainsworth after shooting
TIMELINE: What happened in moments before Raleigh officer was shot
'Officer down:' 911 traffic released from night Raleigh officer is shot
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Want to work at the NC General Assembly? Here's how much the staff makes
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Fayetteville police looking for person who shot, killed a man
Show More
Officials believe 'pressure fluctuation' causes 5 water main breaks in Cary
After tense relations with RPD, community advocates respond to officer shooting
Dog bites two fingers off Cumberland County man
Dollar stretching tips for federal workers without a paycheck
How FEMA meals meant for hurricane victims ended up on Craigslist
More News