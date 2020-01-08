Food & Drink

Chocolate prices may increase following hike on export costs from African cocoa producers

If you've given up sweets in the new year, that may be a good thing as the cost of chocolate could be going up.

The West African countries of Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which both export more than 60% of the world's cocoa, are combining to create their own chocolate cartel.

They've immediately upped the price on exports by $400 per metric ton -- and at least one major cocoa processor expects to pass that increased cost along to consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldchocolate
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Durham mayor to shuffle funding for McDougald Terrace
Johnston County teen paralyzed following crash
Quiet Durham community was backdrop for murder in 2015
Family wants upgraded charges against fired Vance County deputy
Unicorn face mask blamed for burning Apex girl's skin
Flying air taxi tested in Raleigh
Show More
Class-action lawsuit filed against Raleigh mammography practice
Fayetteville businesses feel Fort Bragg deployment in bottom lines
Rare piebald deer spotted in Cary
School bus flips 3 times in eastern NC crash
Man charged in November Raleigh homicide
More TOP STORIES News